



A courtroom from hell! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) underwent her hearing to see if she would lose her medical license and might have lost her relationship during the Thursday, November 14, episode of Grey's Anatomy. Also, one of the doctors evaluating her was the one who killed Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

A Chance Encounter

Grey entered her hearing and immediately saw that one of the doctor’s evaluating whether she should lose her license for breaking the law was Paul Castello, the man whose negligence in the operating room killed Shepherd. He didn’t recognize Grey at first and she stayed quiet, but when he started talking about her kids, she couldn’t hold back.

“That one night should’ve cost you your entire career,” Grey yelled at Castello about Shepherd’s final surgery. “My medical license should not be in this man’s hands. He is dangerous.”

Castello started having a seizure after she yelled at him, and he ended up dying during surgery at Grey Sloan from a brain hemorrhage. However, Grey’s hearing continued and dozens of patients she’s treated over the years testified for her. Even Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) had a change of heart and supported her old friend, which led to Grey getting to keep her license and getting her job back at Grey Sloan.

“You are a pain in my ass but you’re a fine surgeon … I need you,” Bailey said hiring her back.

Over for Good?

During Grey’s hearing, there was a point when things weren’t looking good for her. She had several bad testimonies against her and let Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) know she thought it was over in a heartbreaking way.

“If I lose my license and I can’t cut and you can, we won’t make it,” Grey said to him.

Even though Grey didn’t lose her license, her threat stuck with Deluca, who was hurt because he realized that Grey respected Shepherd in their relationship but she doesn’t see Deluca as that equal partner. He told her he wanted to take a break.

“Figure out what it is you want and let me know if I’m a part of that,” Deluca said.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.