Hallmark Media brought the holly and jolly to the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour — and stunned attendees with all its new holiday ideas.

During the Thursday, July 11, convention, Hallmark revealed that not only will there be 40 new holiday movies this fall and winter, but they are expanding their programming. The creation of Hallmark+, which kicks off in September, will allow Hallmark to give fans even more to watch through the Christmas season and beyond.

“This September, everything you love about Hallmark [is] in one place,” the network teased via social media, while unveiling the streaming site. “Stream joy. Earn rewards. Share love.”

Hallmark will also have its first-ever holiday TV series, Holidazed, this year, which will stream exclusively on Hallmark+. Plus, Lacey Chabert, Luke Macfarlane and more Hallmark favorites are hosting their own original series for the streamer.

Scroll down for all the big revelations from Hallmark’s 2024 TCAs presentation:

Hallmark+ Is Coming

Hallmark Movies Now streaming service is being rebranded as Hallmark+. The network revealed the “all-new streaming experience featuring exclusive movies and series you can’t see anywhere else.” According to the social media teaser, posted on Thursday, streamers will also have “exclusive new membership benefits like free cards, monthly coupons, surprise gifts and more.”

Mistletoe Murders, which was announced in May, will stream on Hallmark+ over the holiday season. Mistletoe Murders stars Sarah Drew, who will play Emily, a small-town owner of a Christmas-themed store. When she’s not at work, Emily investigates local murders with his local police detective and his teen daughter.

1st Holiday TV Series

Holidazed will mark Hallmark’s first holiday-specific show. The limited series will follow six families with different backgrounds and cultures that reside on the cul-de-sac as they navigate the holiday season.

The Lewin family is comprised of actors Dennis Haysbert, Loretta Devine and Ser’Darius Blain, while the Manetti-Hanahan brood will be made up of Virginia Madsen and John C. McGinley. Lucille Soong and Osric Chau will represent the Lin Family and Rachelle Lefevre and Lindy Booth will be part of the Woods family. The Hill family will be portrayed by Ian Harding and Erin Cahill and the Camarena Family is made up of Noemi Gonzalez. Holland Roden and Nazneen Contractor round out the list of actors.

‘Groomsmen’ Come in 3s

After the success of Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil trilogy (which is actually six movies total), fans will get the male version of the franchise. The Groomsmen trilogy will star Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt and premiere later this year on Hallmark+.

The films follow “the lives and romantic relationships of three best friends of different backgrounds, cultures and sexual orientations — Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), an ex-jock with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), the stylish and charming social media agent — as they each find love and wedding bliss in picturesque locations Greece, Italy and Bulgaria,” according to the network.

Both Bennett and Hynes serve as executive producers on the movies, all of which are directed by Ron Oliver.

Christmas Becomes Reality

In addition to starring The Groomsmen films, Bennett will be hosting the network’s first reality competition show called Finding Mr. Christmas.

“There are two types of people in the world. There are people that watch Hallmark movies and then there are liars,” Bennett joked at the TCA event via People. “The idea for Finding Mr. Christmas … was sparked out of something that’s really happening in real life where people want to join the network, they want to be part of the family because they see how successful the brand is and how much people love the brand and they want to be in on the party. And so we thought, why not make a journey that people can watch on TV?”

On the show, 10 aspiring actors will compete through a series of challenges, many of which have a Hallmark spin, in hopes of being named Mr. Christmas. The winner will secure a leading role in one of this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” movies on Hallmark Channel.

Melissa Peterman will be the lead judge and each episode there will be a special guest judge.

‘The Chicken Sisters’ Gets Its Narrator

During the TCAs, Hallmark released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Hallmark+ series The Chicken Sisters. In the clip, Amanda (Schuyler Fisk) tells her mother-in-law, Nancy (Lea Thompson), that the hit reality show Kitchen Clash is coming to their small town. “If you’re not comfortable we won’t do it,” Amanda teased, but seemingly convinces her to enter and compete against their rival fried chicken restaurant nearby. (The show also stars Genevieve Angelson as Mae and Wendie Malick as Gus.)

The network also announced that Margo Martindale will narrate the show and it will premiere in September.

Set Sail With ‘Love on the Danube’

The Love on the Danube movie collection is coming this September to Hallmark+. The new rom-com franchise will follow “three journeys to love” in “one unforgettable destination,” the network teased. The stars include Dan Jeannotte, Jessica Šipoš, Brendan Penny, Sarah Power, Wes Brown and Contractor.

Party With Lacey Chabert

Chabert is hosting her own reality show called Celebrations With Lacey Chabert beginning in September. The Hallmark+ series will serve to honor real-life heroes with the celebrations they deserve.

“I find unsung heroes doing amazing work in their communities and neighborhoods. It’s time for them to shine,” Chabert teased in a trailer for the show. “We’re working with family, friends and top party planners to create epic parties for our heroes.”

Let the Decoration Battle Begin

Brown is taking charge in Ready, Set, Glow, a reality show that highlights people who love to decorate and take their holiday festivities to the next level. “We’re going to meet families across the country whose traditions have been making spirits bright for generations,” he teased in a clip for the show, which comes to Hallmark+ this fall.

True Love in Your Town

Ashley Williams is giving everyday people a chance at a Hallmark romance with Small Town Setup. “We’re going to be visiting small town communities to help their neighbors find true love, and create the perfect Hallmark love story,” she said of the Hallmark+ show, which is a reality dating show coming later this year.

Hallmark’s Own Renovation Show

HGTV isn’t the only channel with home renovation shows! Macfarlane is going to host Hallmark+’s first design series called Home is Where the Heart Is. The show will premiere in 2025 and feature Macfarlane’s own woodworking skills.

Happy Holiday Movies, Indeed

Hallmark revealed that this year’s Christmas lineup will include 40 new movies airing on either Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Mystery.