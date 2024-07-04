Your account
Marcus Rosner Has Idea for ‘Ride’ Holiday Movie Prequel Showing the ‘Good Times’ With Austin, Missy (Exclusive)

By
Marcus Rosner and Tiera Skovbye Getty Images (2)

Like many Hallmark fans, Marcus Rosner is ready to bring back his Ride character, Austin McMurray, in any way possible.

“I would love to pitch Hallmark on doing an Austin and Tiera [Skovbye]’s character, Missy, [spinoff],” Rosner, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27, while promoting his latest Hallmark rom-com, Falling Like Snowflakes. “I would love to do, like, a prequel Christmas movie set on the ranch or something and show the good times with them.”

The actor gushed, “I love those characters … because I’m one of them.”

Rosner portrayed bull rider Austin, who dies while performing at a rodeo, on Hallmark Channel’s 2023 show Ride. Skovbye, 29, played Austin’s widow, Missy McMurray, who still lives on the ranch after his death.

While Rosner’s character is only shown in flashback sequences, he has a soft spot for the show and his former castmates.

“Tiera Skovbye and I got fairly close. I would definitely love to do something with her [again],” Rosner shared. “Then Sara Garcia … I cast her in a rom-com last year. We did a Christmas movie under my company. She was fantastic in that. So [I] have worked with Sarah and I would love to work with Tiera.”

Ride premiered in March 2023 and followed the McMurray family as they struggled to keep their Colorado ranch and overcome the loss of Austin. Matriarch Isabel (Nancy Travis) runs the ranch alongside her two remaining sons, Cash (Beau Mirchoff) and Tuff (Jake Foy), as well as daughter-in-law Missy.

Hallmark canceled the cowboy drama in November 2023. The following month, The CW announced that it was picking up the 10-episode show to air on its network beginning in January. A second season of Ride was never greenlit.

Although Rosner told Us he’d love to revive his Ride character, he also revealed that he’s willing to travel just about anywhere to keep working with Hallmark.

“Let me be crystal clear, if there’s any Hallmark producers out there that are making an abroad movie, I will come work for free,” he teased. “I love traveling and I love acting, obviously. And to get to do them at the same time is a dream.”

Rosner recalled previously working in Budapest for Hallmark’s Love on the Right Course alongside Brittany Bristow and Ashley Newbrough, calling the project “one of the best filming experiences of my life.”

While he didn’t travel outside of Canada for his latest Hallmark movie, Falling Like Snowflakes, Rosner had fond memories of filming the “Christmas in July” film.

“I actually really bought into that story,” Rosner told Us of the holiday rom-com, which follows photographer Teagan (Rebecca Dalton) and her ex Noah (Rosner) as they hunt for an elusive snowflake to photograph for a local art gallery. “These movies always attach themselves to a unique niche part of society that you probably don’t know much about, and you get to learn about that while also enjoying pretty people falling in love.”

The actor noted, “I loved the science aspect of hearing the odds of these snowflakes [coming together],” referring to his character’s journey with Tegan to find a 12-sided snowflake, which only happens when two six-sided snowflakes crash into each other’s orbit and combine.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually really cool,’” Rosner recalled. “It’s a great metaphor for what we’re doing here.”

Falling Like Snowflakes premiered on Saturday, June 29, while Ride is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

