Once again Hallmark Channel is bringing the holiday spirit to fans early with its 12th annual Christmas in July celebration.
This year, the movie magic begins even sooner than before with one of the two original movies — Falling Like Snowflakes — premiering on Saturday, June 29. The second fresh film, A Very Vermont Christmas, will air on Saturday, July 20.
Hallmark announced on Friday, May 31, that the programming also includes television premieres of Rescuing Christmas, An Ice Palace Romance and Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut. The movies were previously only available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now, which will also have an original release in July with Operation Nutcracker.
Ahead of Christmas in July’s start, fans can vote for in the Hallmark Movie Checklist App to see which past holiday movies they want to play in between the premieres. Plus, viewers can watch over 500 hours of Christmas content on Hallmark Movies Now.
Scroll down for a complete list of the Christmas in July premieres — and keep eye out during the movies for a chance to win a VIP trip to the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.
‘Falling Like Snowflakes’ (All New)
Stars: Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner
Premiere Date: Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel
Logline: “A photographer (Dalton) determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner) and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.”
‘Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut’ (TV Premiere)
Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel
Logline: “Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.” (Original version premiered in 2022.)
‘Rescuing Christmas’ (TV Premiere)
Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel
Logline: “Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes — with her final wish being that Christmas would just disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does! Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas?”
‘A Very Vermont Christmas’ (All New)
Stars: Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel
Logline: “A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) team up as an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”
‘An Ice Palace Romance’ (TV Premiere)
Stars: Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel
Logline: “A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.”
‘Operation Nutcracker’ (All New)
Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell
Premiere Date: Monday, July 1, on Hallmark Movies Now
Logline: “When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.”