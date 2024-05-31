Once again Hallmark Channel is bringing the holiday spirit to fans early with its 12th annual Christmas in July celebration.

This year, the movie magic begins even sooner than before with one of the two original movies — Falling Like Snowflakes — premiering on Saturday, June 29. The second fresh film, A Very Vermont Christmas, will air on Saturday, July 20.

Hallmark announced on Friday, May 31, that the programming also includes television premieres of Rescuing Christmas, An Ice Palace Romance and Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut. The movies were previously only available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now, which will also have an original release in July with Operation Nutcracker.

Ahead of Christmas in July’s start, fans can vote for in the Hallmark Movie Checklist App to see which past holiday movies they want to play in between the premieres. Plus, viewers can watch over 500 hours of Christmas content on Hallmark Movies Now.

Related: Hallmark’s Countdown to Summer Includes 2 New Movies: A Guide Hallmark Media kicked off 2024 with four fresh Hallmark Channel features — and there’s plenty more where that came from. January’s lineup began with Love on the Right Course, starring Ashley Newbrough. “Learned how to say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian but definitely didn’t learn how to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a series of Instagram snaps […]

Scroll down for a complete list of the Christmas in July premieres — and keep eye out during the movies for a chance to win a VIP trip to the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’ (All New)

Stars: Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Logline: “A photographer (Dalton) determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner) and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.”

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut’ (TV Premiere)

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Logline: “Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.” (Original version premiered in 2022.)

‘Rescuing Christmas’ (TV Premiere)

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Logline: “Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes — with her final wish being that Christmas would just disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does! Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas?”

Related: How Hallmark Stars Celebrate Christmas Just like the movies? Hallmark Channel stars including Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett revealed how they spend the holidays — and whether it resembles any of their Christmas-themed films. “I try to honor the, like, day after Thanksgiving [rule to decorating],” Sweeney exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, when asked about when […]

‘A Very Vermont Christmas’ (All New)

Stars: Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Logline: “A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) team up as an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”

‘An Ice Palace Romance’ (TV Premiere)

Stars: Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel

Logline: “A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.”

‘Operation Nutcracker’ (All New)

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell

Premiere Date: Monday, July 1, on Hallmark Movies Now

Logline: “When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.”