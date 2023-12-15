Christopher Russell landed his first lead role for Hallmark Channel in 2014’s Midnight Masquerade — and he has continued to woo viewers with his movie charm.

Even when Russell, 40, isn’t the main star, he knows how to pull an audience’s attention. That was true in The Mistletoe Secret where his character, Sterling, competes with Tyler Hynes’ Alex for the girl. Hynes, 37, joked in November 2019 to My Devotional Thoughts that Russell is “much better-looking” and has “more muscle in his bicep than I do in my entire body,” so fans picking his character to win wouldn’t surprise him.

Russell poked fun at his bromance with Hynes in February 2020, telling the same outlet, “Yeah, he’s got a crush on me.” He clarified that he was “kidding,” but noted that the actors “had one of those rare opportunities” in the movie to create a “pretty solid story between the two male costars.”

When it comes to Russell’s 2023 Hallmark holiday movie, The Secret Gift of Christmas, he teased it’ll be more traditional in some ways. “With this movie, I want viewers to feel connected to family. I want them to have a warm, fuzzy feeling,” he told Digital Journal on Thursday, December 14. “I want them to feel the joy of Christmas, and I want them to feel happy and in peace, and maybe have a sense of hope that there is some good in the world,” he said.

The Secret Gift of Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel Friday, December 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Russell:

1. Is Christopher Russell Single?

The Where Your Heart Belongs actor is married to Tailor James, a model. The couple have been together for nearly two decades. “14 years later and my heart still skips a beat when you walk in the room,” Russell gushed via Instagram in February 2018. “Happy anniversary to the #loveofmylife #loveatfirstsight #soulmate.”

2. Does Christopher Russell Have Any Kids?

Russell shares two children with James, a daughter born in April 2013 and a son born in October 2015. “I love you three bigger than the thing that’s bigger than the universe!” the actor wrote via Instagram in June 2020, sharing a snap with his family.

3. Is Christopher Russell Only on Hallmark Channel?

The Canadian actor appeared in his first Hallmark film, Catch a Christmas Star, in 2013. Russell has since starred in more than 15 rom-coms for the network. He can occasionally be seen on UPtv and Lifetime. Russell has also popped up on Great American Family, starring in 2023’s Peppermint and Postcards.

Russell’s biggest TV credits include Flashpoint, Star Trek: Discovery, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, UnREAL, Van Helsing and Day of the Dead.

4. What Is Christopher Russell’s Favorite Holiday Tradition?

“I love decorating the tree with my family, all the classic Christmas hits playing as we sort through the ornaments, some of which date back to mine and my wife’s childhood and watching the joy and excitement in our children’s faces,” Russell told Lapalme magazine in December 2021. “Christmas Eve is probably my all-time favorite. The anticipation of Santa Clause’s arrival, sitting by the fire, watching the original Grinch or Love Actually. I’m a big Christmas fan. I’d keep the tree up year-round if I had my way.”

5. Which Hallmark Actress Has Christopher Russell Worked With Most?

Russell’s go-to Hallmark partner is Cindy Busby. The pair first worked together in UPtv’s 2016 holiday film, A Puppy for Christmas. They have since teamed for three Hallmark projects: 2020’s Love in the Forecast, 2021’s Chasing Waterfalls and 2022’s Warming Up to You.

“Cindy Busby is the best,” Russell told Digital Journal in May 2022. “We first worked together six years ago on A Puppy for Christmas, where I played Todd, the mean ex-boyfriend. We clicked right away since we have very complementary personalities. … She is a barrel of laughs, that’s for sure.”