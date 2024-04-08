Your account
Entertainment

Alison Sweeney Would ‘Love’ to Do a Hallmark Holiday Movie With Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser (Exclusive)

By
Alison Sweeney Would Love to Do Hallmark Christmas Movie With Lacey Chabert Autumn Reeser
Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser Getty Images (3)

Alison Sweeney isn’t ruling out more movies from The Wedding Veil franchise or working with Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser on a holiday project.

“I’ve heard so many times that there was a conversation about ‘there is more to come,’ and I would love to be a part of it,” Sweeney, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly of the future of The Wedding Veil movies.

Sweeney — who most recently starred in Hallmark Mystery’s One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — noted that all three actresses are on board for more adventures.

“We certainly as actors pitched Hallmark, like, our ideas for what could go next,” Sweeney explained. “I’m always hopeful that there could be more.”

In 2022, Chabert, 41, and Reeser, 43, costarred with Sweeney in three Wedding Veil rom-coms, playing BFFs Avery, Emma and Tracy, respectively, as they navigate their lives as brides to be. The following year, they returned for three new movies, this time in different phases of their relationships.

Hallmark Media’s 2023 Movie Guide - 632 Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser
Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser. Vassilis Ikoutas/Hallmark Media/

When asked whether the trio would reunite for a holiday Hallmark feature, Sweeney told Us, “Oh, my gosh, how fun would that be? I would love that.”

While another installment of The Wedding Veil franchise hasn’t been greenlit yet, Sweeney isn’t resting on her laurels. The actress recently starred in her fourth Hannah Swensen Mysteries film after reviving her baker-turned-amateur-sleuth character, Hannah Swensen, in 2021 from the Murder, She Baked franchise.

Jonathan Bennett, Alison Sweeney Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, New York, USA - 20 Oct 2022

The actress also told Us that she’s in the planning stages for her next Christmas movie with the network. “The last couple [ones] I did were a little more on the fantastical, magical Christmas thing,” Sweeney explained. “My idea for the next one — I definitely want to do a much more comedic Christmas movie.”

She pointed to Chabert’s 2022 hit Haul Out the Holly and its 2023 sequel, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, as inspiration.

Those were “hilarious and so much fun,” Sweeney said of Chabert’s projects, confessing, “I was a little jealous. I was like, ‘I have to make that happen.’”

On the other side of the spectrum, Sweeney is playing around the idea of a “realistic family Christmas movie.” She noted, “[I want] something more in line with what families really deal with, a kind of, not dark comedy, but rye, sincere family experience at Christmas.”

Sweeney teased: “I have some ideas and some pitches to Hallmark up in the air about making that happen. We’ll see.”

