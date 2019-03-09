Age is just a number! Just prior to turning 40 last May, Kim Zolciak Biermann was not happy about it and opened up about her aging grievances on the Friday, March 8, episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy.’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Best Comebacks

“Do you ever get mad at him for being 32?” Personal chef Tracey Bloom bluntly confronted Kim about her and husband Kroy Biermann’s age difference ahead of Kim’s 40th birthday, chuckling that the former NFL player had “eight more years” before he turned 40. Without a beat, Kim replied, “Why would you marry someone that’s so much older than you? That’s so stupid. You could have married some 22-year-old teeny bopper.”

In a light-hearted testimonial shot with husband Kroy, Kim joked, “I’m very vain. Everything’s getting older. Like, at 60 my titties are gonna sag, but he’ll pick ‘em up for me.” When Tracey then asked if Kim had any reason to look forward to getting older, the mother of six replied bluntly, “No. What is there to look forward to?” She then joked, “Because you get ‘wiser’? No, I’m good.”

The episode also followed the Biermanns as they made their way to a food truck festival while researching their newest business venture, a coffee truck. The family’s initial excitement was brutally knocked down to reality when Kim and Kroy talked with successful food truck owners who lamented their 20-hour work weeks. One owner opened up about suffering a heart attack while working, which appeared to be the final straw for Kroy.

Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Kroy, who’s taken a step back since his high profile football career, opened up about his next move, saying, “Playing football in the NFL was really a huge time commitment.” He added that if he worked long hours again he would, “miss my kids’ life. … 20 hours and heart attacks? We’re not doing that.” Kim agreed that putting the coffee truck idea on hold was for the best, saying, “I know we’re gonna be successful. Whatever we touch turns to gold, but, I’m also a realist.”

Brielle Biermann spent the majority of the episode opening up about her dating life following her March 2018 split with baseball player Michael Kopech. Brielle shared a flirty burger date with high school ex-boyfriend, Slade Osborne, and even went on a trampoline double date with younger sister Ariana’s boyfriend’s older brother, Parker.

‘Real Housewives’ Kids, Then and Now

While sparks weren’t exactly flying with Parker, the busy 21-year-old teased the idea of reuniting with Slade, saying, “I never go back, always go forward, but I don’t know if that will be the case with Slade.” When Slade asked Brielle about her breakup with Michael, Brielle opened up saying, “We literally have not talked since the day we broke up.” She added brightly, “I did not like him near as much as I liked you.”

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ airs on Bravo Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!