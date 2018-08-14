The tension is high after Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret show! During the Wednesday, August 15, finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley gets upset at Luann for not extending the invite to John Mahdessian, Dorinda’s boyfriend.

“She ruined her own night, she didn’t invite John,” Luann tells the ladies following her show. “She never asked me.

Tinsley Mortimer then chimes in. “She did invite John and you told her no, that there were no seats left. And then you invited Scott, since he was in town,” she tells Luann, who says that’s not how it went down.

When Dorinda returns from the bar, she decides to use the “kill ‘em with kindess” method with Luann, at first.

“You were amazing , I’m so proud of you. I really don’t want to even talk about it. It’s your night, you look beautiful. Your dresses are beautiful. Thank you so much for having me,” Dorinda says. “Thank you so much for inviting Scott last minute.”

Luann tries to discuss it, but Dorinda isn’t having it. “I listen to you, but I don’t listen to you. I’ve been a friend for you for a long time,” she tells Luann. “I’m not listening to you lecture me tonight. Thank you for inviting Scott. Thank you so much for having me. You look gorgeous tonight. Congratulations, my darling. You did a great job.”

With that, she walks away from the group.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

