Dr Dre Plans To Try Out For Archery In 2028 L A Olympics

Dr. Dre is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for his athletic debut.

When asked what he plans to try out for in the upcoming Olympic Games, Dre, 59, told Entertainment Tonight he wants to dabble in archery.

“I’m dead-ass serious,” Dre said as he proceeded to hold up his phone to the camera, showing off a video of him working on his archery skills.

Dre noted that he began “playing around” with archery in junior high. “I stopped for a while and my son bought me a set-up — I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that — so I have it set up in my backyard,” he explained.

In order to qualify for the Olympics, Dre noted he has to practice at 77 feet — but he’s already playing at 90 feet. “Wouldn’t that be interesting to go? Especially with it being here in L.A., and win a gold medal,” he said.

“I feel like I can do anything,” he added.

While it’s undetermined whether we will see Dre at the Olympics in four years, the Games will feature five new sports.

“LA28’s proposed sports ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it. They’re relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe,” LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman said in a press release last year. “They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games’ presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28’s mission to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

Flag football and squash will both make their debut in 2028, while lacrosse will return as lacrosse sixes and cricket will make a comeback. Baseball and softball are both set to the return as a combined sport with two events: men’s baseball and women’s softball.

After its debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking will not be making a return. The sport turned heads with Australian breaker Raygun (real name Rachael Gunn) going viral for her technique. Following backlash from Raygun’s performance, the chief breaking judge at the Olympics came to her defense.

“It’s all about originality and it’s all about bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region,” Martin Gilian (a.k.a. MGbility) told CNN. “This is exactly what Raygun was doing, she got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo. She created some original moves which could be maybe funny or entertaining for others, but for us, she basically represented breaking and hip-hop. She was trying to be original and bring something new to the table. From our perspective, that was nothing really shocking.”