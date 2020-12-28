Dr. Pimple Popper returns with a new set of cases later this month, one of which involves a woman named Monica who was rejected from her “dream job” due to her condition.

“My birthmark starts above my eyebrows and along the left side of my face and down my neck,” Monica explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, December 28, season 5 premiere of the TLC series.

Monica notes that the birthmark “has restricted me from being outside for long periods of time in the summer because the heat bothers my face,” adding that the spots itch until they bleed.

“I’ve always had this birthmark my whole life. The medical term for it is nevus sebaceous is what I’ve always been told. It started really small — probably was about the size of my index finger,” Monica elaborates. “I was bullied as a kid. You know, people telling me I looked like I had a pepperoni pizza face. Once I reached puberty, it got worse, and that’s basically why I had many surgeries back then ‘cause I was made fun of quite often. I’ve had plastic surgery, dermabrasion surgery, laser surgery, but it’s always come back. It’s frustrating. I haven’t had any surgery or had anything done since I was 25 years old and I’m 37 now. I gave up. I just live with it.”

Monica says that the treatment she received as a child regarding her birthmark continues today.

“I work right now at a movie theater. A lady was buying tickets and it was around Halloween, and she asked me what Halloween character I was trying to portray based on what I looked like. It really hurt, like, really bad,” she reveals. “Working at the movie theater, it’s not my dream job. I got my degree in early childhood development, but then when I started doing my student teaching, the person interviewing me happened to say, ‘We don’t think we can hire you because, based on your appearance, we don’t think the children will accept you.’”

In the season 5 premiere, fans will see Dr. Sandra Lee reopen her office amid the coronavirus pandemic. She will work on Monica as well as Jackie, who has a melon-sized lump on the back of her shoulder, and Reginald, who has large, rare growths on the back of his head.

Season 5 of Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC Monday, December 28, at 9 p.m. ET.