At this point, Drake is a walking meme. The rapper released the music video for his new single “Nonstop” on Friday, July 27, and one scene in particular had fans in stitches.

Midway through the five-plus-minute black-and-white visual, Drake, 31, sits at a table on the rooftop of a hotel in London. Clad in a Nike tracksuit and a do-rag, he takes a sip from a cup of tea while surrounded by flowers, ornate statues, floral arrangements and a tower of miniature desserts.

The three-time Grammy winner closes his eyes and appears to say “Ahh” after sipping his drink. He then starts dancing in his seat while rapping, “Palace look like Buckingham.”

Naturally, fans could not get enough of the funny moment. “Drake’s new music video has got the whole first-tea-of-the-day vibe down,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Don’t ever tell me Drake ain’t the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] mans the only person in the world that could make a cup of tea in London look cool af.”

Drake’s new music video has got the whole first-tea-of-the-day vibe down 💯⛽️ pic.twitter.com/CFN2rNo7TU — Elliot Bayliss (@ElliotBayliss) July 27, 2018

Don’t ever tell me Drake ain’t the GOAT mans the only person in the world that could make a cup of tea in London look cool af #Nonstop pic.twitter.com/ZcZEOoR5Q1 — The Fresh Prince (@_TY_97) July 27, 2018

One fan paraphrased Stefanie Drummond’s iconic line in Mean Girls: “I saw Drake sipping tea in the U.K. with his do-rag on so now I’m going to the U.K. to sip tea with my do-rag on.” Another admirer echoed, “Drake in a do-rag at a tea party is a whole mood.”

I saw Drake sipping tea in the UK with his durag on so now I’m going to the UK to sip tea with my durag on pic.twitter.com/q9BgcE5I5r — Nick Stewart (@ickstizzy) July 27, 2018

Drake in a Durag at a tea party is a whole mood . #nonstop — Deion Jordan (@DinoLondyn) July 27, 2018

This is not the first time Drake has become a viral meme. In October 2015, fans went to town with countless GIFs and videos of the MC showing off his suave dance moves in his “Hotline Bling” music video. More recently, fans have been resurfacing one of his tweets from May 2012 that read, “What am I gonna do? Say no?” People have been replying to the old post with hilarious responses such as, “When someone asks if I want to pet their dog,” and “When a website asks if I have read the terms and conditions.”

