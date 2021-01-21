Drake Is Delaying His ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album After Undergoing Surgery

A minor setback. Drake revealed that his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, is being pushed back.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” the rapper, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 20. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker added, “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Drake did not disclose any details about his procedure. However, back in October, he posted a photo to social media of his leg resting while in a brace.

The former Degrassi star announced his sixth studio album in April 2020 while dropping his 14-track mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. At the time, he said that Certified Lover Boy was set to be released that summer.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight,” he wrote via Instagram. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd.”

On his 34th birthday in October 2020, Drake released a teaser for his upcoming album. The Grammy winner recreated the cover art for many of his past projects in the short clip, including his sophomore record, Take Care, and his third album, Nothing Was the Same. At the end of the trailer, the video panned over the logo for Certified Lover Boy and concluded by listing “January 2021” as the release date.

When Drake has discussed his song-making process in the past, he revealed that he is able to create his music rather quickly.

“A lot of my hit songs I’ve written in a very short period of time,” he told Jian Ghomeshi of CBC Radio in 2013. “‘Hold On, We’re Going Home,’ I felt like we finished that in like two hours … I’m not a guy that does 40 songs for a project and picks 13 of them. If I’m gonna go as far as to track over a beat, I usually have the utmost faith in it that it’ll end up somewhere.”

The “Nonstop” rapper continued, “I don’t really dispose of too many songs. I have stuff that didn’t make this album, definitely. But I don’t have 20 or 30 of them. I have four or five records that just didn’t make it because again I was trying to keep it concise.”