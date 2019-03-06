Group dates aren’t fun, but the two-on-one date is worse. It’s almost always a highlight of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette season and there have been quite a few through the years that would land on a Most Memorable Moments list.

As ABC puts it, “two contestants, one date, one rose, one stays, one goes.” But sometimes, they both go. During Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, Ashley Iaconetti and Kelsey Poe both went to the badlands with the farmer and he ended up pitting them against each other, with Chris telling Ashley’s concerns about Kelsey to Kelsey. This led to an insanely awkward silence – the two women sitting on a bed in the middle of the desert. To make matters worse, he literally left them both there when he exited in a helicopter.

For the men, it’s not much better. During JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, bad boy Chad Johnson was bought on his date with his rival Alex Woytkiw. The two despised each other and most people thought it was going to end in a full-on wrestling match. Ultimately, JoJo decided to keep Alex.

For more extremely awkward two-on-one dates, watch our video above.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

