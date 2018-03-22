Drew Barrymore has no patience for body shaming after a recent encounter she had with a rude fan who assumed she was pregnant. The actress, 43, was on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote the new season of her Netflix show The Santa Clarita Diet and talked about her process of preparing for the role and dieting before filming.

“Let’s face it, I hate it. I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long,” she said on Wednesday, March 21, adding that she tends to gain some of the weight back when she’s not working. Barrymore shared that one day when she was at a restaurant with a group of her friends and their kids, a woman mistakenly thought she was expecting a child.

“This woman stopped me and was like, ‘God, you have so many kids,’ and I go ‘Well not all of them are mine, I just have two.’ And she said, ‘Well, and you’re expecting, obviously,’” Barrymore recalled. “And I literally looked at her and go, ‘No, I’m just fat right now.’ And I walked out of the restaurant and I’m not gonna lie, I was like, ‘Oh man, that is rough.’”

She added: “I was, like, ‘I’ll just tell this story and make fun of myself,’ but she’s a bitch.”

The actress was also sort of forced to throw one of her past costars, Jake Gyllenhaal, under the bus during her appearance so that she didn’t have to eat a turkey’s testicle while playing a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” along with John Boyega.

During the game, they had to choose whether to answer a question or eat from a variety of questionable foods including turkey testicles, spam smoothies or jellyfish. When it was her turn, Corden, 39, asked: “Drew, rank your costars from most to least talented. Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant and Jake Gyllenhaal.”

“Jake Gyllenhaal so I don’t have to eat a turkey’s ball,” Barrymore quickly said, while attempting to give Corden a high-five. He then clarified the question and said she had to rank them on a scale from one to three, going from best to worst.

“When I run into him next time, I’ll be like, ’Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkeys’ balls,’” she said. “And by the way, I don’t even care if he hates me. I literally am doing this because I just won’t make it.”

She continued: “I’ll say, Adam, Hugh, Jake.” The late-night host responded: “It’s an honest answer!”

Santa Clarita Diet returns to Netflix on Friday, March 23.

