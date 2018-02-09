A dating app nightmare! Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman found her on a dating app after their divorce. The Santa Clarita Diet star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 9, and she talked about her experience with dating in the digital age after their split — and it hasn’t been good.

“OK, here’s the deal. Ever since I was like, a teenager, and was excited about the idea of, you know, dating someone,” she said. “I always fantasized about having a blind date, which I have never or will never be able to have on my side at least.”

“So when the whole dating app started, years went by and my dear friend, she was on this dating app called Raya. And then I heard Amy Schumer saying she met her boyfriend on there,” Barrymore, 42, continued. “One night I’m flying home by myself, and I’m like, ‘Screw it! I’m going to fulfill my fantasy and go on a dating app.’”

The actress said that after signing up and creating a profile, she had no luck finding a date. She also shared some stories of her days on the app, which lead her to eventually give up on her search. But not before her profile was spotted by her ex-husband!

“I got off the site. Then I’m with my children’s father, wonderful Will, in the kitchen and he walks in and goes, ‘Why are you on Raya?’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘How do you know?! I was on it for four days, five days! How do you know I’m on Raya?!’”

She continued: “He goes, ‘Because I just saw your profile. It came up on my phone like two days ago.”

While Barrymore gave up on finding love on the app, she revealed she still hasn’t been able to close her account. She said: “I’m still on it! I’m still trying to get off of it!”

“We’ll help you get off,” DeGeneres, 60, quipped. “We’re going to help you get off that site. That’s what I mean.”

As previously reported, Barrymore and Kopelman — who share daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3 — announced in 2016 that they were ending their three-year marriage. The couple finalized their divorce that August. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June 2017 that the actress is dating businessman David Hutchinson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!