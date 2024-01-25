Drew Barrymore and Dermot Mulroney had a tearful reunion years after their 1994 film Bad Girls.

When Barrymore, 48, was joined by former costars Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show during the Thursday, January 25, episode, she was then informed that there was another surprise guest.

“Oh, another? Wait, what?” Barrymore said in a preview for the episode as her studio doors opened to unveil Mulroney, 60, who walked out in old western attire as a subtle reference to their 1994 movie.

The 50 First Dates star, who was visibly shocked, became emotional as Mulroney embraced her and whispered in her ear, “I’m so happy to see you, I might cry.”

When the two sat down on the couch, Mulroney handed Barrymore a tissue as she explained she had just been watching him in the film Anyone But You. After praising her pal’s acting skills, she also gave her thanks to him for being so supportive when they made Bad Girls.

“You were so good to me. I really was, like, a lost 17-year-old,” she told the My Best Friend’s Wedding star. “I was having so much fun, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself. And you took such good care of me. You were so kind to me.”

As the pair embraced again, Mulroney reiterated, “I’m so happy to see you.”

Barrymore, who has been open about past issues with substance abuse as a teen, continued, “Dermot, he really took care of me. I mean, I was wild, guys. I was really, really wild.”

Mulroney, who was brought to tears by Barrymore, joked, “Sorry guys, I cry now. … I knew I was gonna and I came anyway. I decided, I’m gonna go ahead and cry in public.”

Bad Girls followed former prostitutes played by Barrymore, MacDowell, 65, Masterson, 57, and Madeleine Stowe, who flee the Old West after they become involved in a series of crimes. Mulroney starred as ally Josh McCoy, and the film was directed by Jonathan Kaplan.

Barrymore is no stranger to putting her emotions on full display. Earlier this month, the talk show host shared a video via Instagram crying as she watched her and costar Adam Sandler’s 1998 The Wedding Singer.

Barrymore captioned the post, “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”