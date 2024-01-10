25 years after starring in the film, The Wedding Singer, still makes Drew Barrymore cry.

The talk show host, 48, watched her and costar Adam Sandler’s 1998 romantic comedy again on Wednesday, January 10, and posted an Instagram video of tearing running down her face.

“The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it,” Barrymore wrote in her caption, before addressing Sandler directly.

“We made such a good movie,” she continued. “I love you so much [Adam Sandler]. Happy New Year.”

In the film, Sandler portrays Robbie Hart, a wedding singer living in New Jersey in 1985. As his wedding to his fiancée Linda (Angela Featherstone) is approaching, he meets Julia Sullivan (Barrymore), a new waitress at the reception hall where he works and he promises to sing at her wedding.

When Linda calls off the engagement, Robbie decides to quit performing at weddings and reneges on his promise to sing at Julia’s ceremony. Despite Robbie disappointing her, Julia convinces him to help her with the planning and their friendship develops. As the two grow closer, Julia and Robbie both must decide where their hearts really lie.

The Wedding Singer wasn’t the only movie Barrymore and Sander teamed up on. They reunited in 2004 for 50 First Dates and again for Blended in 2014.

In March 2023, Barrymore told People why she enjoys working with the comedian.

“All us women were so in love with him on SNL and you know, I love Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.” she said. “I wanted some place to put my admiration and I thought a film was the most safe and cathartic place to do it.”

Barrymore added that Sandler was the reason she agreed to star in Blended.

She explained that she was initially “terrified” to bring her then-eight-month-old daughter Olive to South Africa to shoot the film but she “did it because I feel so safe with Adam.”

“That was the only person on the planet who could have gotten me to go do a film [at that time]. He’s a family man,” she said.