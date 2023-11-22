Adam Sandler’s daughters may be fans of his work, but not when it comes to seeing their dad kiss on screen.

“When I have to kiss anybody, they’re not thrilled about that,” Adam, 57, revealed on the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “My wife is always telling them, ‘It’s OK. It’s part of the job. Let daddy kiss.’”

Adam, who shares daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with wife Jackie Sandler, said his eldest was “always fine with it.” It was his youngest, however, who took issue with him sharing a smooch with his costars.

“Sunny would always be going over to my wife, saying, ‘You have to watch them. That’s not good. And I don’t like that,’” Adam shared.

Adam confessed he developed a strategy when it came to placating his girls during the intimate moments. “I go a little tight-mouth,” he quipped. “I don’t open up too wide.” Jennifer Hudson, who starred alongside Adam in the 2017 film Sandy Wexler, called his tactic “very movie-appropriate.”

Despite being uncomfortable with that physical side of their dad’s work, Adam’s daughters seem to be following in his footsteps in the entertainment business.

“They both like it, they both talk about it,” Adam said. “I just want them to be happy and this is kind of stuff that they talk about. My older daughter wants to go to college for it and they’re both very good. They both think about it a lot and work hard at it, so we’ll see what happens.”

The pair voiced kid characters in the 2023 animated movie Leo, which stars their dad as the voice of a lizard. Adam revealed to Hudson, 42, that they started the film “four or five years ago” when his daughters were younger, adding that Sunny has a “little voice.”

But this isn’t the first time the family collaborated on a film together. They all previously made appearances in Pixels, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Jackie, 49, has also made cameos in films like Big Daddy, 50 First Dates and Murder Mystery.

The foursome also recently starred in the 2023 Netflix film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. Sandler casting his daughters in the film was supported by director Sammi Cohen, who defended the actor’s decision amid “nepo baby” criticism.

“Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend.”