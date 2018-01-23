Busy bros! Drew and Jonathan Scott have a lot on their plates these days. Us Weekly recently caught up with the famous siblings where they dished on their packed schedules — and what reality show personality they want to enlist for their Property Brothers team.

“We thought about casting Chip [Gaines] as the brother from another mother,” Jonathon jokingly told Us of the fellow HGTV star, who recently ended the hit series Fixer Upper after five seasons with his wife, Joanna Gaines.

He added: “But … with another baby on the way, uh.”

As previously reported, the Chip and Joanna shocked fans when they announced their decision to take a step back in September. Three months later, they announced they are expecting their fifth child.

As for if the Scott brothers are looking to follow in that same direction?

“We enjoy doing it, we don’t see ourselves stepping back from helping families,” Drew dished on January 18. “Like what we’re doing with Habitat … and [we] want to do more on the charitable side. Some of the different things.”

Jonathan chimed in: “We just try to get naps in wherever we can.”

The hard-working siblings also detailed their time-consuming business. “Yeah we definitely have taken more control over our schedule and what we’re doing, but we love producing … We do almost 50 hours of original programing a year,” Drew said.

Jonathan added: “And that’s just shows that we’re in as hosts!”

This isn’t the first time the Property Brothers stars have spoke to Us about their commitment to their craft. “To be totally honest, I don’t see us ever stepping away from doing what we love,” the 39-year-old twins told Us in November.

The Vancouver-bred siblings were named Habitat Humanitarians last year, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. They will serve as ambassadors for the nonprofit as they continue to participate in Habitat builds across the United States and Canada.

