The gloves are off! Christina Milian and Ashlee Simpson have no problem slamming each other when it comes to the friendly competition on Drop the Mic. During the Wednesday, February 20, episode, the Mixtape star, 37, goes first – and isn’t afraid to dish the low blows!

“Now you have a reality show with your hubby. You should have asked your sister how that worked out, dummy,” Milian raps in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Of course, she’s referring to Jessica Simpson’s reality show, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which ran from 2003 to 2005, and featured Jessica’s life with then-husband Nick Lachey.

Ashlee, 34, and husband Evan Ross landed their own E! reality show, Ashlee+Evan, which aired six episodes in fall 2018.

However, Milian didn’t stop there – she then took a dig at the “I Do” singer for her acting skills.

“Are you a worse singer or actor? It’s hard to tell. You were on 7th Heaven, but your acting was hell,” the “Dip It Low” singer added.

The mother of two was ready to fire back when it was her turn. “Nick Cannon dumped you, it hurts ’til this day. I guess you could say, he just got Carey-d away,” she said, referring to Cannon ending things with Milian in 2005 and later marrying Mariah Carey.

Watch more of the rap battle above. Drop the Mic airs on TNT Wednesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET., with an encore on TBS Thursday, February 21.

