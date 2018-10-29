Ready to “Blow Your Mind”! Bahamas resort Baha Mar is gearing up to host Dua Lipa live in concert.

The 23-year-old pop star will perform at the resort on Saturday, December 29, with doors opening at 8 p.m. ET. The concert is open both to hotel guests and to the general public.

“Rock out to the popular sounds of one of today’s biggest breakout stars during the live outdoor show on Baha Mar’s Jasmin Lawn, overlooking lush gardens and stunning fountains and lake shows,” Baha Mar says in a press release.

The concert is part of the holiday festivities at Baha Mar, a new beach resort in Nassau. “Experience the spectacular Baha Mar and the iconic hotel brands, Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood,” the resort adds. “Celebrate the festive holidays in the Bahamas surrounded by turquoise waters; Bahamian hospitality; the Caribbean’s largest casino; over 30 restaurants, bars and lounges; and a collection of intimate experiences only found at Baha Mar.”

That’s not all: Guests who stay in one of Baha Mar’s 2,300 rooms can enjoy an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean’s first and only flagship ESPA spa and more than 30 luxury retail outlets.

Of course, Dua Lipa is a major attraction in her own right. The Brit is the most-streamed female artist on Spotify and the only female artist in history to have four lead songs with more than 500 million Spotify streams. Plus, the music video for her hit song “New Rules” has racked up more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Tickets for her Baha Mar performance are available now online at BahaMar.com. General admission tickets start at $150, premium tickets start at $200, and VIP tickets start at $300. Limited tickets will also be sold at the door, depending on availability.

