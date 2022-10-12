Music to our ears! Award-winning craft liquor company Duke Spirits has launched its latest project, The Masters Music Series. Helmed by executive producer and Duke Spirits founder Chris Radomski and producer Austin Moody, this series showcases a mix of established and emerging artists through live recorded music videos.

This innovative initiative debuted with music videos from Grammy nominee Eric Paslay and American Idol finalist Paul McDonald, followed by a performance by five-time Grammy winner Wynonna Judd. Host Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June called Judd “probably the best female singer since Patsy Cline.” And as a Masters Music Series exclusive, the country music icon played her brand-new song “Other Side” for the very first time in public.

The Masters Music Series celebrates the great American spirit shared by the legendary John Wayne, the inspiration behind Duke Spirits. Shot in Nashville, Tennessee, these sessions spotlight a talented group of musicians and writers. “I am extremely proud and honored to work with such a talented and giving group of artists,” Radomski said. “We share common values and passions which are the foundation of America and represented by the soul of Duke Spirits. We hope The Masters Music Series will showcase great performances and will provide a platform to support emerging artists.”

Moody added, “My goal for The Masters Music Series was to create a sound which ‘The Duke’ himself would approve. As a man who valued quality and character, we had to make sure this sounded like we were making a record. To back each artist, I hand-picked musicians who have a ‘thing,’ something that no one can truly recreate but those players themselves. It’s not only the playing you have to think about, it’s the attitude. It’s the grit.”

Upcoming performers featured in this music-focused program include Craig Campbell, The Dryes, Runaway June, Marcus Hummon, Jake Rose and Josh Shilling. To learn more about The Masters Music Series, visit www.DukeSpirits.com/MastersMusicSeries.