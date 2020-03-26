How This Fan-Favorite Bourbon Brand Is Giving Back to Bartenders

Make no mistake about it: The world is in uncharted territory right now. Many are struggling with loss of income — especially in the hospitality space. The closure of restaurants and bars has left people around the country who depend on tips in a truly difficult position. It’s been inspiring to watch as donations to GoFundMe pages and other charitable ventures stack up, with hopes that our beloved bartenders across the country may get some relief.

The latest brand to get involved is Duke Spirits. Inspired by John Wayne’s famed private collection of whiskey, Duke has built a strong reputation thanks to its top-notch product, which received 96 out of 100 points from Tasting Panel magazine, a leading trade publication in liquor and spirit reviews.

In order to help out the bartenders of the world, Duke has launched a social media challenge called #TheUltimateTip. You can get the full scoop here — but essentially, you’ll need to post a video making a drink using a Duke product (the Kentucky Straight Bourbon is always a winner!) and tag the brand as well as include the official hashtag. The first 250 people who participate nab a $200 tip. It’s as simple as that!

In tricky times, there’s nothing better than people coming together — which is why we’re all about this initiative. After all, John Wayne himself was an avid supporter of the military, first responders and other hardworking Americans. It’s only natural that his namesake whiskey follows in the grand tradition!

Get it: Pick up your favorite Duke Bourbon or Rye (from $45) at Duke Spirits today. For a full rundown of this support program, visit #TheUltimateTip website now!

