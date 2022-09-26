Daniella Karagach will not be participating in week two of Dancing With the Stars after testing positive for COVID-19​​.

“She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining,” a spokesperson for the Disney+ competition series told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, September 26. “Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative.”

Karagach, 29, who is partnered with Joseph Baena for season 31, will be replaced by troupe member Alexis Warr for Elvis week. The show’s rep also noted that anyone considered “close contacts” to the DWTS pro will be wearing a mask during the show this week.

Ahead of the shake-up, Karagach took to social media to offer a glimpse at her planned performance with Baena, 24.

“💥ELVIS WEEK💥 This week was really tough. I know this process could be frustrating at times but, it’s all about the way you handle it,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 25. “@joebaena you’re a rockstar and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner this season. Your determination and work ethic is admirable. I’m so proud of the dancer you’re becoming🙌 Let’s go show em what we’ve got 💪🏼 #TeamDaBae #tomorrow #dwts.”

The choreographer’s health scare comes months after she was injured on the Dancing With the Stars Live 2022 tour. “Daniella unfortunately sustained an injury during last night’s show,” a rep for the touring production shared with Us in March. “She was tended to by our on-tour physio and then treated at a local hospital. She is resting now and receiving excellent care. The entire cast and crew is wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Karagach, who won season 30 with partner Iman Shumpert, later confirmed she would be sitting out the rest of the tour.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had. This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking ass!! 🥺💜 To the fans and friends, I love you. Thank you for your love, kindness and always showing 100% of your support for us. This @dwtstourofficial would be nothing without you all. The moments I had on that stage was something I’ll never be able to express. Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. Im so grateful.”

Karagach and Baena showed off their dance moves with a jive during week one, which earned them a score of 23. The bodybuilder noted that he was excited to create a dance around one of the musician’s iconic songs.

“Elvis was just so revolutionary in what he did. How they depicted it in the [Elvis] movie was fantastic. I really am just appreciative of how he stepped out of the boundaries and did what he wanted to do,” Baena told Us on September 20. “He’s a big role model and rest in peace.”