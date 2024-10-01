Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson admitted she was initially hoping for a different partner instead of Joey Graziadei.

“Joey knows this, I’ve been honest with him,” Johnson, 30, said during a Thursday, September 26, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I think people think that we know who we’re gonna have for a little bit, that’s not the case. They really like to make it a secret so it’s an authentic reaction.”

Before casting was revealed, Johnson wondered if Graziadei, 29, may be her match. “I had a feeling because I heard his name in the mix,” she said.

After Johnson discovered that Graziadei was her partner, she confessed she had mixed feelings. “I was a little sad because I’ve been promised — not promised — but I’ve never had a football player,” she explained. “Through my time on the show I’ve never had a football player.”

Johnson noted that she initially thought she would be partnered with former NFL star Danny Amendola. “So I kind of heard Danny was going to be involved and I was like, ‘This is my year. I’m gonna get the NFL guy,’” she recalled. However, Amendola, 38, was partnered with pro Witney Carson, who returned during season 33 after a brief hiatus from the show.

When she found out that Graziadei was her partner, Johnson said she “obviously” knew who the former Bachelor was.

While Johnson had not seen Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, her sister is a “mega fan” of the franchise and had high praise for him. Johnson wanted to see whether she agreed with the raving review of Graziadei — and she admitted on Thursday that all of the positive words about the Bachelor Nation alum were “true.”

“He is one of the most genuine humans I’ve ever met,” Johnson said. “I think we kind of just connected really easily and quickly and we have so much fun. Obviously there’s stressful moments Joey — I’m not always the kindest — but it’s just such a pleasure to work with him.”

Johnson called Graziadei “so talented,” adding that he’s “one of those annoying people that’s freakishly good at everything.” Johnson quipped that she wants to “punch him” because Graziadei will nail things in “one try.” She added, “I’m like, ‘How did that happen?’”

While Johnson — who was partnered with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile during season 27 of DWTS — said she knew the franchise’s fan base would be “epic,” she noted that “you’re really at the disposal of your partner.” Johnson noted, “So if they’re a good human, it makes this whole process even better.”

Ahead of the DWTS premiere earlier this month, Joey gushed that he was “stoked” to be partnered with Jenna. “My sister watches the show and she was hoping I was gonna be with Jenna,” he told Us. “So when I found that out, I couldn’t wait.”

There will be no episode of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 1. The show returns to ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.