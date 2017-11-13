Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold hasn’t taken home a mirrorball yet after 5 seasons and is now terrified this won’t be her year either. ABC confirms to Us Weekly that the 23-year-old was injured during blocking on Sunday, November 12.

“I was practicing the pro number and I literally just stepped up onto a stair and it felt like my whole leg gave out and stopped working,” Arnold says in a video released by the network. “I thought it was just a one time thing and then it happened a couple more times just doing simple things.”

Arnold, who has been leading the competition with partner Jordan Fisher, then teared up in the clip.

“It’s frustrating because it’s the semifinals and I want to dance it with Jordan. I just hope this doesn’t stop me from doing that,” she tells the camera while the doctor is looking at her leg.

The pair are currently at the top of the leaderboard, receiving a perfect score on both of their dances last week. This week, they’re slated to perform an Argentine tango to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE, followed by a recreation of an iconic past dance. They’re recreating the jive Mark Ballas and Paige VanZant did to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

“I’ve dealt with a handful of injuries. This year specifically there’s been quite a bit,” Fisher told Us exclusively earlier in the day on Sunday at A California Christmas at The Grove in Los Angeles. “The biggest challenge thus far has been being OK with not being good at the top of the week. The scariest thing is when we go in on a Tuesday or a Wednesday and we’re learning a new piece, and Lindsay’s like, ‘Alright we’re going to do this and this and this.’ Wednesday rolls around and we’re just kind of like, ‘Is this going to happen? Is this going to work?’ It gets to Monday and it does, thank God. I think just kind of settling in that it is OK.”

Fisher has actually had multiple injuries during his time on the show, although it’s not showing in the ballroom. “I’ve had a lot of hip injuries,” he told Us after last week’s show. “I was a gymnast for a long time. Between my shoulders and my hips, it’s daily, I’m doing things to try and keep myself healthy and keep myself in as much top shape as possible to give to her to mold into something special, week in and week out.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

