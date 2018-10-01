If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere! It was New York night on the Monday, October 1, episode of Dancing With the Stars which meant everyone was bringing their A-game! Here’s a breakdown of who did what and how the judges reacted:

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

What they danced: Foxtrot to “Boy from New York City”

How they did: Len Goodman was extremely impressed with how much DeMarcus had improved, while Bruno Tonioli said it looked like he’d been dancing since birth. They scored 24/30.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

What they danced: Cha Cha to “Welcome to New York”

How they did: Even though Danielle had a misstep and Carrie Ann Inaba called her out for mouthing the count, Len was impressed. They scored 18/30.

John Schneider and Emma Slater

What they danced: Charleston to “New York’s My Home”

How they did: Bruno called the smooth dance a “first class ride,” and it was a clear step up from the week prior. They scored a 23/30.

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy

What they danced: Cha Cha to “Uptown Girl”

How they did: Although Nancy had a fractured foot and had a small misstep, she stayed confident throughout. They scored 21/30.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

What they danced: Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake”

How they did: Len was extremely impressed, giving the dance a NINE, while Carrie Ann wasn’t thrilled with the lift. They scored 25/30.

Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson

What they danced: Foxtrot to “New York State of Mind”

How they did: Joe finally found his confidence this week and it showed very clearly in his performance, regardless of the fact that he was the only “star” with no performance experience whatsoever. They scored a 17/30.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

What they danced: Argentine Tango to “New Dorp. New York”

How they did: The duo brought the sexy to the tango for this number, with Carrie Ann calling it “the bomb,” and their scores echoed that. They got a 26/30, setting the bar high.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

What they danced: Charleston to “Living in New York City”

How they did: These two shocked everyone, judges included, after a rocky performance week one. They tied for the top score of the night with 26/30.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

What they danced: Waltz to “A Natural Woman”

How they did: These two nailed a beautiful waltz, really taking in the song. They scored a 22/30.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke

What they danced: Quickstep to “42nd Street”

How they did: While Len told Juan Pablo to be careful with his posture, Carrie Ann really enjoyed it and they became the third team to tie for first place with a score of 26/30.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

What they danced: Samba to “Can’t Touch It”

How they did: The pair went with a fierce and sexy samba that really paid off — it was a “proper samba,” according to Len. They scored a 24/30.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

What they danced: Foxtrot to “Theme from New York, New York”

How they did: These two finally got on the same page (we’ll ignore his floss at the end) and he proved his dancing could be elegant and classy. They scored a 20/30.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

