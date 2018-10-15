Three’s company! The Monday, October 15, episode of Dancing With the Stars was trio week, meaning each pair was joined by another a celebrity to dance! However, no one saw the elimination coming. Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Cheryl Burke and all-star season winner Melissa Rycroft kicked off trio week with a cha-cha to “Wavey.” While the judges wanted more cha cha, Bruno Toniolo said it was extremely sexy. They scored a 24/30.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong were joined by season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy for a tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.” Carrie Ann Inaba called Tinashe the star of the dance and they scored a high score of 26/30.

John Schneider, Emma Slater and season 4 runner-up Joey Fatone danced a “messy” Argentine tango to “Torn,” according to Carrie Ann. Len Goodman said that it had passion and was very impressed. They scored a 21/30.

Evanna Lynch, Keo Motsepe were joined by Harry Potter‘s Scarlett Byrne for a salsa to “Black Magic,” which really brought out Evanna’s positivity and confidence — something the judges noticed. They scored a 24/30.

Ahead of DeMarcus Ware, Lindsay Arnold and season 24 winner Rashad Jennings‘s Paso doble to “Fire,” the NFL pro dislocated his finger and popped it back into place, shocking everyone. While he stayed strong, the judges felt that Rashad overpowered DeMarcus. They scored a 22/30.

Mary Lou Retton, Sasha Farber were joined by Olympian Nastia Liukin

for a charleston to “V.E.S.P.A.” and only improved from last week’s impressive dance. She also had a huge smile on her face through it all. They scored a 26/30.

Milo Manheim, Witney Carson and season 20 runner-up Riker Lynch

danced a salsa to “Adrenalina” and it was full of … adrenaline! Len pointed out that while it was exciting, it was still “in control.” They nearly got a perfect score with a 29/30.

Joe Amabile, Jenna Johnson and Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball

“danced” a salsa to “I’m Too Sexy,” which ended with actual showers. Len said Jenna did a great job for working with Joe continuously when he had no dance experience whatsoever. However, they scored a 15/30.

Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten and dancer Maddie Ziegler joined forces for a tango to “Move Your Body.” Carrie Ann thought it was well done but that their team work wasn’t great. Regardless, they scored a 25/30.

Bobby Bones, Sharna Burgess and season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling ended the show with a cha-cha to “U Can’t Touch This.” While it was wild, Len wanted more actual dance moves. They scored a 20/20.

With only three minutes left, the bottom two were revealed: Evanna and Tinashe. In the end, everyone was in shock when Tinashe was eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!