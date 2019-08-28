



Ready for some downtime? Ed Sheeran reportedly announced his intention to take a break from his music career following the record-breaking success of his Divide tour.

“As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing,” the singer, 28, told the crowd at his Monday, August 26, concert in Ipswich, England, according to The Sun. “There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

Sheeran reportedly received thrilling news before he took the stage. “I was told before I came on that now, at the end of this tour, I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever,” he said before pointing out the impact of the milestone. “It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd, but it has been a long tour.”

Ahead of his final song, the Grammy winner, who kicked off the tour in March 2017, noted, “See you in a few years time.”

Sheeran confirmed on his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, in July that he married longtime love Cherry Seaborn following months of speculation. The songwriter referred to the 27-year-old risk advisory consultant as his “wife” in “Remember the Name.”

The “Perfect” crooner opened up about his decision to record the track before the pair’s nuptials. “I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he explained in a YouTube video at the time. “[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

