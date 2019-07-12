It’s about time! After months of speculation, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he married his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn.

The singer-songwriter, 28, refers to the risk advisory consultant, 27, as his “wife” in “Remember the Name,” one of the tracks from his newly released album, No.6 Collaborations Project. In the Eminem and 50 Cent-featured song, Sheeran sings, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

To celebrate the album dropping on Friday, July 12, Sheeran sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a wide-ranging interview about his life and music. In the YouTube video, the four-time Grammy winner explained that he actually recorded “Remember the Name” before he and Seaborn walked down the aisle.

“I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he said. “[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

The newlyweds have known each other since they were children, but they did not start dating until the summer of 2015. Sheeran proposed to Seaborn in December 2017, announcing on Instagram, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The “Perfect” crooner, who wrote the 2017 single about Seaborn, hinted in August 2018 that he had already married his fiancée. When asked about wedding plans during an Access interview, he simply shrugged his shoulders and pointed to a silver band on his left ring finger, all while remaining silent.

Then, in February, reports surfaced that the couple had a small wedding ceremony at Sheeran’s U.K. home with family and friends shortly before Christmas 2018.

