Have trophy, will travel! Eddie Redmayne has won critical acclaim worldwide for his portrayal of physicist and author Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, but as it turns out, no one is more enamored by his 2015 Golden Globe trophy than the agents of the Transportation Security Administration.

At the annual Oscar nominee luncheon in Beverly Hills Monday, Feb. 2, the hunky newlywed, 33, told Us Weekly that his golden accessory has drawn a good bit of attention in the weeks since his win. "I had the most wonderful experience after the Golden Globes of taking the [trophy] in my hand luggage through the X-ray machine," Redmayne recalled. "I did that thing where I went through and saw the bag go through, and then saw the woman stop the X-ray machine and go close up on this weird shaped thing. She said, 'I think it's an award.'"

Luckily for Redmayne, he was able to go through security without having to open his luggage, and the airport TSA agents got the thrill of seeing his trophy up close. "That was a very special moment. The [agent] asked, 'Is this real?' and I said 'Yeah.'"

Looking ahead to the Feb. 22 Oscars, Redmayne will vie for a Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy against Steve Carell (Foxcatcher), Bradley Cooper (American Sniper), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), and Michael Keaton (Birdman). While the actor tells Us he's doing his best to "take every day as it comes" to relish his recent successes, one thing is for sure about the 2015 Academy Awards: Redmayne will be psyched by the event's star power.

"It's sort of kid in a candy store," Redmayne told Jimmy Kimmel about his opportunities to rub shoulders with other movie stars at this season's awards shows. "It's all these people that you've long admired. SAG Awards it was Julia Roberts, which was pretty breathtaking. My dad's favorite film is Pretty Woman so as a kid, I think at an inappropriate age, I was watching Pretty Woman."

"Suddenly I'm hugging Julia Roberts," Redmayne continued, recalling the moment when Roberts presented the actor with his Golden Globe. "And then I was meant to sort of be articulate and all I could think of was, 'I wanna tell my dad!'"

