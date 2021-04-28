Reunited! The cast of The Mighty Ducks film is back together on a new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — but first, they shared just how important the 1992 film is, even after all these years.

“I really appreciated Emilio [Estevez]. He had an incredibly positive impact on my life,” Elden Henson, who portrayed Fulton Reed, told Us Weekly exclusively. “As I got older and I worked with kids, I just thought, ‘Man, what a saint.’ He is, like, never in a bad mood. He was always so kind and he really engaged with each one of us individually. I’m still blown away by him.”

Marguerite Moreau added that Estevez, 58, was a “magic man” for all the cast.

“He took over an arcade and just let us play with no coins or anything. Everything was turned to free,” the 43-year-old actress, who played Connie, told Us. “It was more just, like, a free for all, like, just let it all out!”

In fact, they all agree that the Breakfast Club actor is very much like his character, Gordon Bombay, who always put the kids first.

“He gave me this leather-bound folder with my name on it, which scripts fit in. I’ve hung onto it and I still use it. I’m a playwright,” Matt Doherty, 42, who played Averman, said. “When I do my rewriting, I put it in there because it kind of reminds me of how much my life has been changed by this experience and how rare it is that there’s no gap between who Emilio is as a person and who Gordon Bombay is in the story.”

Now, the cast is old enough to watch the movie with their families.

“It’s funny! We live in a much different time now, right? Everyone’s on their phones and you can make little videos and this and that, so I don’t think it’s as different of a thing [to see your parents on screen] when kids growing up having so many screens around,” Henson, who shares son Dodger with his ex, Kira Sternbach, told Us. “He was supportive. He’s just, like, stoked to see his dad up there! Hey, Dodger, come here. We can ask him!”

During the Zoom interview, Dodger, joined his dad and sat on his lap.

“You like watching Daddy in Mighty Ducks?” the She’s All That star asked his son, who shyly replied, “Yes.”

Henson then asked, “Is Dad the best in the whole world or what?” Dodger then whispered in his dad’s ear before running away. The Daredevil alum called after him, “Thanks, man. I’ll pay you later.”

The actor’s brother, Garrett Henson, also starred in Mighty Ducks as Guy — but his son is much less impressed with his dad’s acting.

“I have not shown them to my kids yet. I think they’re still just a little bit young,” the Casper star, 41, told Us. “I tried to explain the fact that I was going to work on a show and they were not impressed. It didn’t quite land. We make a lot of movies in my house. We’ll make a lot of short films with the kids, and my son will come up with a story line about one of his dinosaurs, and I’ll shoot it with my camera and cut it together and put it up on the TV for him to watch. So I don’t think there’s quite an understanding of the difference between that and these movies. I will get to show it to them soon and that will be pretty magical.”

New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drop on Disney+ every Friday.