Elisabeth Moss cannot wait to bring her little one to the set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I think it’ll be lovely,” Moss, 41, gushed to Business Insider on Tuesday, May 28. “I think it’ll be a whole new added perspective to life. I’m sure I’ll be bringing that to June and to the show.”

Moss, who plays June in the Hulu drama, noted that “time will tell” but she’s “sure it’s going to affect all parts of [her] life.”

“But we’re used to having lots of babies and lots of moms and dads on set, and we’re a very baby and kid-friendly set,” she said. “So I don’t think it’s going to be a huge adjustment for us.”

Moss noted that she’s set to film the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, this summer. The series, which debuted in 2017, takes place in a dystopian world where low fertility rates have led women to be assigned to men for bearing children.

Moss confirmed her pregnancy during a January appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” host Jimmy Kimmel joked at the time, to which Moss replied, “A little bit of both.”

When Kimmel, 56, asked Moss how she was feeling, the actress replied, “Not bad.” She noted that she’s been “incredibly lucky” throughout her pregnancy. “It’s been going really well,” Moss said.

Since her split from Fred Armisen in 2010, Moss hasn’t shared details about her love life. (Moss and Armisen, 57, exchanged vows in October 2009, but separated in June 2010. They finalized their divorce in May 2011.)

However, Moss has been open about her desire to raise a family. “I do want to be a mother,” Moss told Marie Claire UK in May 2018. “I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me.”

While Moss noted “it’s not for everybody” she added, “but lately, I think it is [for me].” Moss added, “I have no idea how I want to do it though, or what the plan is.”

Moss admitted that she had limited time for dating, adding that she was “very focused on [her] work, so it’s difficult to find time to give yourself to somebody.”

Years later, Moss noted that she “definitely” still intended to have kids – and was even “inspired” by the kind of mother her mom, Linda Moss, was to her. But she joked during her interview with You magazine in April 2022 that whenever that time came, she would “give the child to my mom and she can raise it because she’d do it very well!”