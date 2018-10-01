Paging Aaron Sorkin! Elisabeth Moss would be thrilled to reprise her role in The West Wing if the Emmy-winning NBC drama ever returned to television.

“Oh, my God, in a heartbeat,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of New York Film Festival premiere of her new film, Her Smell. “Of course! Obviously.”

Moss recurred as Zoe Bartlet, youngest daughter of President Jed Bartlet, in 26 episodes of the political drama, all the way until the show’s series finale — which aired the year before she became a household name as Peggy Olson in Mad Men.

Talking to Us at the premiere on Saturday, September 29, Moss said it would be “too soon” for a Mad Men revival, but the time is right for a West Wing continuation since the show’s 2006 series finale was “so long ago” at this point.

“Yeah, why not?” she added.

In the meantime, Moss is earning rave reviews and prestigious awards for her role as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale. At the event on Saturday, the Emmy winner reflected on the Hulu drama’s relevance to the #MeToo movement and the ongoing fight for women’s equality.

“It’s bizarre,” she told Us. “It’s very bizarre, honestly. I’ve never done anything where there have been so many correlations … I don’t know. It’s bizarre. It’s also rewarding to feel like you’re telling a story that’s important, and telling a story that’s relevant and that people should listen to. And that’s the problem — because we’re not listening and watching these stories. It feels rewarding to be a part of it.”

And now fans will see a different side of Moss in Her Smell, as she plays a punk rocker struggling with sobriety. “It was really fun,” she revealed to Us. “There were no limits, there was nothing too far, nothing too crazy that you could do, and that’s incredibly freeing. Especially after something like Handmaid’s, where often I’m quite subtle and suppressed, it was really cool to just be able to throw that all away and just go totally mad.”

The West Wing is currently streaming on Netflix, and The Handmaid’s Tale is available on Hulu. A release date for Her Smell has not been announced.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

