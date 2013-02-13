Elisha Cuthbert Named TV’s Most Beautiful Woman by Maxim Magazine

Boob tube beauty! Elisha Cuthbert has been named TV's most beautiful woman by the editors of Maxim. Wearing a retro swimsuit on the magazine's March cover, the Happy Endings star calls the honor "very flattering."

"To think that one person could be the most beautiful when there's Kaley Cuoco, Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel? They're all stunning," says Cuthbert, who has appeared on Maxim's cover three times before. "I'm not gonna fight anyone about it, though. I'll accept it with grace. But being on a show with two other beautiful women [Casey Wilson and Eliza Coupe], this is gonna make going to work very uncomfortable. I don't know, this might be a curse."

PHOTOS: The hottest Canadian stars

In addition to her TV roles on Happy Endings and 24, Cuthbert is perhaps best known for playing a porn star in the 2004 movie The Girl Next Door.

"To be honest, I think one reason guys liked that character so much is because I didn't go fully nude. My character really could be the girl of every guy's dreams, instead of having them see her naked and going, 'Oh, that's not my thing,'" Cuthbert, 30, says. "Remember Weird Science? Kelly LeBrock never got naked. She didn't show you every­thing. I think that's why it resonated with more men than it probably should have."

PHOTOS: Stars who have posed nude

One of the comedy's scenes was filmed at an actual porn convention, Cuthbert recalls. "I remember I had a lot of real porn stars tell me I was like their Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman," she tells Maxim. "Nice sentiment but, you know, a little awkward."

PHOTOS: Funniest female stars in Hollywood

Cuthbert, who got engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Dion Phaneuf since September 2012, adds that she's never been the kind of girl who fawns over celebrities. "I haven't had [a crush] since Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block, when I was 12. Now I just say Oprah. I love that woman. She'll go to someone's house and bring a huge bucket of oranges she picked from her Santa Barbara home. Oprah, when did you have time to pick two dozen oranges from your garden?"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!