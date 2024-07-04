Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Dates on Her Comedy Tour

Ellen DeGeneres has canceled four stops on her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour.

After kicking off her stand-up tour last month, the comedian, 66, will no longer hit the stage in Dallas on July 10, San Francisco on July 21, Seattle on July 23 and Chicago on August 11, Deadline reported on Wednesday, July 3.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” read an update on the Ticketmaster website notifying DeGeneres’ fans of the cancellations.

DeGeneres has kept her dates in Denver on July 8, Austin on July 13, San Francisco on July 20 and will continue touring in 14 other major North American cities through August 17, the date she wraps up in Minneapolis.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres’ Most Controversial Moments Over the Years Millions of people tune in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show every day to watch Ellen DeGeneres deliver hilarious monologues about current events, interview celebrities from all walks of life and play games with her studio audience. But the stand-up comedian is no stranger to controversy. Two decades after launching her career, DeGeneres broke through in […]

At her performance in Santa Rosa, California, earlier this week, she addressed reports about her behavior toward the finale of her Emmy-winning daytime talk show in May 2022.

“I am many things, but I am not mean,” DeGeneres told the near-capacity crowd.

In July 2020, 11 staffers who worked for The Ellen DeGeneres Show both at the time and in the past spoke with BuzzFeed News, claiming there was a toxic work environment backstage. That report arrived months after comedian Kevin T. Porter solicited stories on social media about “Ellen being mean.”

DeGeneres told her audience on Monday, July 1 that she “can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman.” She also acknowledged that the controversy has made her realize how sensitive she is.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Through the Years: Photos Ellen DeGeneres has become a legend in her own right since she hit the spotlight in the late 1970s — though there have been some bumps along the way. The talk show host started out as a stand-up comedian in her native Louisiana after leaving the University of New Orleans just one semester into her studies […]

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,'” DeGeneres said. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

Her final stand-up special will stream on Netflix, with the release date to be announced. Afterward, she plans to go off the grid. When a fan in Santa Rosa asked if “we will see you on Broadway or movies,” DeGeneres replied, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

In April, she performed a sold-out set in Los Angeles and joked about her career downfall.

“What else can I tell you?” she said before declaring, “Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.” She added: “There’s no mean people in show business.”

Related: Celebrities React to ‘Ellen’ Allegations Adding their two cents. Scooter Braun, Brad Garrett, James Woods and more celebrities weighed in on Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations that her talk show fostered a toxic work environment. BuzzFeed News reported in July that 10 former staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged they faced racism, fear and intimidation behind the scenes of the […]

She also joked that the talk show scandal wasn’t the first time Hollywood pushed her out. In the 1990s, she made headlines — and broke new ground — by announcing on her popular sitcom, Ellen, that she was gay. That didn’t sit well with the network.

“For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business,” she said, quipping, “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”