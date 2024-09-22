Elton John is singing praises for Chappell Roan.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve witnessed someone master the art of performing so early in their career,” John, 77, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 21. “Congratulations, @chappellroan, you smashed it! 🚀❤️.”

Alongside the sweet message, John shared a behind-the-scenes snap posing with Roan, 26, and two close-up action shots of her taking the stage.

Roan skyrocketed to stardom after releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023. Earlier this month, Roan — who has hits like “Hot to Go!” and “Pink Pony Club” — took home the MTV Music Video Award for Best New Artist.

While reflecting on her rise to fame, Roan noted on Sunday, September 22, that her life “has been changed forever.”

“This has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever,” she wrote via Instagram, while commemorating the one-year anniversary of her debut album. “Thank you thank you thank you for everything. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me.

Roan, who held up the album in the snap, concluded, “Ps this is not just me making this happen, this is a team of people working their asses off day and night to keep this afloat. I am so lucky and feel so loved 💐.”

With her rising success, Roan has also been candid about the negative effects of fame. In an interview published on Friday, September 20, Roan revealed that she had been diagnosed with “severe depression.”

“I’m in therapy twice a week,” Roan told The Guardian. “I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad.”

Roan noted that she thinks the diagnoses stemmed from her “whole life” changing. “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage,” she continued. “If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal.”

Roan alleged that her daily activities, like working out or going to a park, didn’t feel “safe” because she was fearful of being “stalked or harassed.”

For now, Roan has her eyes — partially — set on the Grammy Awards next year. “I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my a–,” she told The Face magazine earlier this month.​ “‘See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!’ I won’t have to do this again!”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.