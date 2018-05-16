You would think starring as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones would be Emilia Clarke’s biggest “OMG” moment — but the actress had more while filming Solo: A Star Wars Story!

The actress, 31, attended the premiere for the new movie in Hollywood on Thursday, May 10, where she revealed what it was like on her first day on set.

“It’s just mind-blowing. It’s ridiculous. It’s like the most insane, pinch you moments,” Clarke exclusively told Us Weekly. “When you’re in this universe you don’t need to do too much acting because the sets are insane and everything about it is just all there for you.”

Clarke, who plays Qi’ra in the latest film in the franchise, also revealed her first day on set made the fact that she was filming a Star Wars movie “real” for her: “We were filming in the 007 stage, which is the biggest stage in Europe and it was filled of Star Wars stuff … it was pretty amazing.”

And you won’t get any spoilers out of her. Starring on what has been dubbed the best television show of all time, Clarke has no issue with keeping Solo set secrets to herself, telling Us, “I’m very well versed in not telling anyone anything about the movie or the television show that I’m on, so it’s just more of that.”

One thing she didn’t keep to herself? Her opinion that the phrase “strong women” is senseless and sexist. While being interviewed at the Cannes Film Festival by Variety on Tuesday, May 15, Clarke told the outlet, “If it’s not strong, what is it? Are you telling me there’s another option, that there’s a weak option? You think a lead in a movie is going to be a weak woman? It just doesn’t even bear having the conversation, so enough already with the strong women, please.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now!

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

