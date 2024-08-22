Emily in Paris fans are not the only ones dreaming of a Sex and the City crossover — the cast is all in too.

The cast revealed earlier this month that having Kim Cattrall as a guest star would be the ultimate get, with Lucas Bravo telling IMDB, “We’ve been talking about — earlier — about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris.”

Bravo, 36, plays Gabriel on the hit Netflix series and clarified that nothing is officially in the works.

“But it would imply that there’s a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea,” he noted. “But I’ve been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens.”

Lily Collins showed her support for the idea during the joint interview, adding, “I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is gonna be Sex and the City, just because naturally, I feel like there’s a lot of crossover there.”

Costars Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount both said Sex and the City is “obviously” the group’s first choice. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Bruno Gouery echoed those sentiments after seeing that fans had the same idea.

Emily in Paris, which debuted in 2020, follows Emily (Collins) as she makes the move from the U.S. to France, which comes with more than a few challenges. Emily finds herself caught in a love triangle, and she tries to face the truth about her romance with Alfie (Laviscount) and her feelings for Gabriel (Bravo), who’s about to become a dad, throughout season 4.

The connection to Paris — and creator Darren Star‘s involvement in both shows — makes some viewers think the door is already open for Cattrall, 68, to make a cameo. The potential crossover would come after Cattrall’s absence from Sex and the City‘s revival series, And Just Like That, due to a fight in the show’s iconic friend group.

Cattrall, who played Samantha on SATC and in its two movies, was initially the only original star who didn’t return for the Max revival series after offscreen drama. The actress previously made it clear she would not return for the since-scrapped third movie or the revival.

In December 2021, showrunner Michael Patrick King noted that And Just Like That was never meant to center around the core group from SATC.

“It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie,” King told the Hollywood Reporter. “I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives. [And Just Like That] was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it?”

Cattrall ended up making a brief cameo during season 2 when Samantha spoke with Carrie over the phone, but Cattrall filmed the scene solo. After the surprise appearance, Cattrall shut down rumors that she was in talks to return again.

“Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” she wrote via X in July.