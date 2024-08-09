After four years — and two characters — Emily O’Brien is leaving Days of Our Lives.

O’Brien, 39, confirmed that the Thursday, August 8, episode of the soap series was her last. Her character Theresa was shipped off to Statesville, which O’Brien addressed as she reflected on her final day on set.

“This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am,” O’Brien told Soap Opera Digest on Thursday. “I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was.”

The actress praised Days of Our Lives for offering her the chance to play two characters, adding, “I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again [after leaving The Young and the Restless in 2011]. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.”

Related: Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule Fall TV is looking a little different with shows like Found, Chicago Fire and FBI: International going through casting shakeups. The One Chicago franchise has been making headlines as several cast members across all three shows announced exits. Dick Wolf‘s Chicago universe started out with Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012 and follows the emergency […]

O’Brien joined Days of Our Lives in 2020 and played Gwen until last October. From there, she took on the role of Theresa, who was previously played by Jen Lilley.

“I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at Days of Our Lives] put their trust in me to play both of these roles,” O’Brien continued. “I just feel so grateful for that experience. It’s been a crazy, wild ride — just mind-blowing.”

Despite her departure, O’Brien has hope she could return. She specifically pointed out that neither Gwen nor Theresa were killed on screen, which leaves the door wide open.

“Every single day there is something that keeps everyone going full force to do everything they can to put out another amazing episode where people are so invested,” she concluded. “It’s the hardest job ever, and I’m so grateful that I got to experience that with this group.”

Related: Shocking Soap Opera Exits When soap opera stars leave their roles, it can be as shocking as their shows’ plotlines. Alison Sweeney surprised longtime Days of Our Lives fans in 2014 when she announced she’d be exiting the series after 21 years. “I’ve been on Days of Our Lives since I was 16 years old, and I have never […]

O’Brien announcing her exit comes amid news that Alison Sweeney is reprising her role as fan-favorite character Sami Brady in 2025.

“I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back,” Sweeney, 47, told TVInsider on Tuesday, August 6. “We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but, if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen.”

Sweeney played Sami from 1993 to 2014 before leaving to pursue other opportunities. She still made cameos before coming back in an official capacity.

“Well, it was definitely an unexpected story line they pitched me. I have to tell you, of all the ideas, I was pretty shocked,” she noted. “I am so glad that Sami is still such a part of the town. It’s fun for me.”

New episodes of Days of Our Lives drop on Peacock every weekday morning at 6 a.m. ET.