Scrubbing out. Emily VanCamp has exited The Resident after four seasons, according to Deadline. The actress, 35, has starred on the Fox drama as Nic Nevin since its 2018 premiere.

At the end of season 4, Nic and Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), finally got married and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Georgina Grace Hawkins. The finale also included a montage of the couple’s milestones over the last four seasons. As for how Nic will leave the show, the first teaser for the upcoming season hints that it may not be good news for fans of the couple.

In the clip, two police officers arrive at Conrad’s door as he answers alone holding his baby with a worried look on his face. Additionally, Nic is not featured in the poster for season 5. According to Deadline, the character’s story line will be wrapped up in the beginning of the season.

In real life, the Everwood alum secretly welcomed a baby with husband Josh Bowman, sharing the news via Instagram on August 26. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” she captioned multiple photos at the time. “Our hearts are full.”

In May, executive producer Peter Ekloff told TV Insider that “the plan” was to have the entire cast return for the fifth season. While he stayed mum about the story lines coming up, he did share an ominous teaser.

“I will tell you that when our audience finishes the first episode, they will be shocked by a couple of changes that have occurred,” he said at the time.

According to the previously released season 5 logline, the Chastain Park doctors will “continue to save patients and fight corruption in the healthcare system through their alliance with Big Pharma — the partners that helped them find a cure for sickle cell disease last season.”

Additionally, “old relationships will be tested, new ones formed, and the emergence of a widespread Medicare fraud scheme ensures Chastain will never be the same.”

The Marvel actress is the third cast member to leave the medical drama as of late. Shaunette Renée Wilson, who portrayed surgeon Mina Okafor, exited midway through the fourth season, while Morris Chestnut has stepped into a less permanent role after joining Fox’s Our Kind of People.

The Resident season 5 debuts on Fox Tuesday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET.