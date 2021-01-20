Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, January 19, episode of The Resident.

Big changes ahead! Season 4 of The Resident started with a wedding and it was followed up with an even bigger life event: a pregnancy! At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Nic (Emily VanCamp) reveals to her husband, Conrad (Matt Czuchry), that she’s pregnant. Needless to say, he’s completely shocked.

“It’s a beautiful thing for both of them, but also a little bit surprising,” Czuchry, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s that shock in terms of how much that your life is going to change and what’s going to happen when this beautiful new one comes into the world.”

The Gilmore Girls alum added that there “will be challenges” involving what Nic has gone through in the past.

“Fans of the show who have been watching from the beginning know we flashed back in episode three of season 2, where Nic had had a miscarriage. So anyone who has been through a miscarriage, male or female or a couple who’ve gone through that, they know how that changes when you’re pregnant once again and how that emotionally and mentally can affect you,” he continued. “That’s one piece of the puzzle that they’ll experience.”

He hinted that VanCamp, 34, has already started to film with a prosthetic baby bump.

“That can be a bit challenging at times, but she’s a trooper,” the former Good Wife star told Us. “I hope that people believe that this is a couple who is joyful and emotional and a little bit in shock as to what’s next. I hope that that is real and authentic, even though the belly is fake and plastic. We hope people can really connect to that.”

As for the type of dad Conrad will be, Czuchry hopes the doctor can find a way to balance his work and home life.

“I hope he can find a way to let go of his work and focus on his child a little bit. Most importantly, I think this season, Conrad is a little bit more vulnerable than we’ve ever seen him,” he added. “That’s because of being married. That’s because he has a little one on the way. It’s because of what he experienced with COVID. So I hope that he’s vulnerable with his child and that his heart is soft.”

The Resident airs on Fox Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.