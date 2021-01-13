Happily ever after — at least for now! Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) finally tied the knot during the Tuesday, January 12, season 4 premiere of The Resident and it was pretty perfect.

“Well, this is my first TV wedding. It was my first wedding because I’ve never been married. So Emily and I were joking about that. It was a big deal. Emily and I have worked hard on the scenes together and creating that relationship between Conrad and Nic,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively. “[Since] the pilot, Nic and Conrad were not together, but they had a love for one another, and we’ve seen that evolution over the course of 50-plus episodes. Hopefully, this is that moment they’ve been waiting for. And I feel like in episode 1, season 4 is a perfect time to do that. It’s that moment of a new beginning. I think episode 1 is about loss and new beginnings, and I think we’re all experiencing that now.”

He went on to explain that while Conrad married his “soulmate,” which is the ultimate goal, that doesn’t mean their relationship will be smooth sailing moving forward.

“They’re going to have some bumps along the way in season 4, so be aware of that as well. In episode 5, there’s something very traumatic that happens to both Conrad and Nic,” Czuchry teased. “So enjoy the wedding and the joyfulness at the end of episode 1. It’s not going to be like that the whole season.”

The Massachusetts native noted that the characters do have a bit of “newlywed bliss,” but they also “go through some tough times.” That said, fans of the pair shouldn’t be worried.

“I think what’s great about those two characters is that they make great teammates. I think for any relationship, that’s what you want. You want a great teammate and the reason you want a great teammate is to get you through the hard stuff too,” he added. “You know, the good stuff can be easy, but the hard stuff is tough to get through, and you need a teammate and a partner to get you through that. Nic and Conrad go through some tough times, but they’re good teammates.”

The Brothers on Life author later shared that he’s appreciative that VanCamp, 34, is his scene partner because of the bond they’ve created over the past four years.

“We have just an honesty with one another. We have a trust with one another. We have a connection because of that,” he said of the Revenge alum. “I look at chemistry as being something — you trust the other individual. You have respect for the other individual in terms of both personally and professionally. We have that. We work incredibly hard every single scene to try and bring these two characters individually and together to light. It’s been amazing working with her because of that trust in that respect that ultimately, I think shows up on screen and in terms of chemistry.”

The Resident airs on Fox Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi