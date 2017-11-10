Shady’s back, tell a friend! Eminem released his new Beyoncé-featured single “Walk on Water” on Friday, November 10.

The powerful piano ballad opens with Queen Bey, 36, singing the chorus, “I walk on water / But I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water / But only when it freezes.” Later on, she belts, “‘Cause I’m only human, just like you / Making my mistakes / Oh, if you only knew / I don’t think you should believe in me / The way that you do / ‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down.”

Eminem, 45, joins in and reflects upon his mega-successful career. “There was a time I had the world by the balls / Eatin’ out my palm,” he raps. “Every album, song, I was spazzing the f–k out on / And now I’m gettin’ clowned and frowned on.”

The Grammy-winning rapper first teased the song with a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday, November 8, though he managed to keep Queen Bey’s feature a secret. He shared a photo of the track’s title scrawled on a piece of medical prescription paper alongside the words, “Take as needed.”

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Though Eminem has yet to officially announce his highly anticipated new album, all signs point to the title being Revival, which would likely make it the next part of a trilogy that started with Relapse (2009) and Recovery (2010). The record would be his first since The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013).

The “Stan” MC is scheduled to perform on the November 18 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Tell Us: Do you like “Walk on Water”?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!