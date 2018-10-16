Singin’ for the moment! Eminem has never been one to enter (or exit) quietly — and his latest performance is no different.

The “Lucky You” rapper, 45, put on a show-stopping set on the Monday, October 15, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which he performed his single “Venom” on top of the Empire State Building in New York City. He began the powerful set in the lobby of the building and ended up on the top floor, where there was a light show synced up to the beat. Fans were able to get in on the action, too. Cameras stationed on the street showed fans gathering at the base of the building to document the experience.

It wouldn’t be a segment for the late-night show without a comical moment. At one point, Eminem bantered with Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel’s security guard. The men chatted as an elevator music version of “Venom” played in the background before the two hugged awkwardly.

The Grammy award winner’s energy didn’t falter throughout the action-packed skit. The 8-minute production quickly began to trend on Twitter, with many fans calling the performance “ferocious,” “iconic” and “legendary.”

The single, which is the last track on Eminem’s latest album Kamikaze, is also featured in Marvel’s Venom. The “Rap God” lyricist teased his performance earlier in the day, tweeting, “KING KONG AINT GOT $#*! ON ME!”

Kimmel was clearly impressed, stating that the performance was “spectacular” on an Instagram post shared by Eminem.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!