That’s how you do it! Jimmy Kimmel totally nailed it as the host of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4. Watch the video above to see his five best moments from the night!

1. Best Picture Mix-Up

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 50, had Us laughing from the get-go. During his opening monologue, he reflected upon the La La Land/Moonlight snafu at last year’s ceremony. “This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” he quipped. “Give us a minute.”

2. Oscar Statuette

Later in his monologue, Kimmel joked that Oscar (yes, the actual statuette) “keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word and, most importantly, [has] no penis at all,” referencing the recent sexual harassment and assault scandal in Hollywood.

3. Young Jimmy

To present Best Animated Short Film, the late-night host was joined on stage by a child actor portraying a younger version of himself. Clad in a Star Wars T-shirt, the boy poked fun at the host’s appearance, saying, “You should have taken better care of us.” Kimmel’s response? “Just read the teleprompter, you little bastard. I know where you hide the magazines.”

4. Movie Theater Trip

Kimmel surprised moviegoers by crashing the nearby TCL Chinese Theater during a screening of A Wrinkle in Time with Oscars attendees including Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and Lupita Nyong’o. The group handed out movie theater candy and hot dogs as Kimmel said, “We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies, and those are you people. So, we wanted to say thank you to the moviegoers.”

5. Jet Ski Giveaway

The TV host told the audience that whoever delivered the shortest acceptance speech of the night would drive home in a $17,99 2018 Kawaski jet ski. “This is not a joke. I will be timing you,” he said. “I have a stopwatch. The moment you are handed that Oscar, the clock will start ticking. So get up here, grab it and go. And in the unlikely event of a tie, I need to say, the jet ski will be awarded to Christopher Plummer.” At the end of the show, the prize went to Phantom Thread costume designer Mark Bridges.

