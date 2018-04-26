Live from the Emmys, it’s Colin Jost and Michael Che! Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” anchors are set to host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 26.

SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels will also serve as an executive producer for the award show.

Jost, 35, and Che, 34, have cohost “Weekend Update” together since 2014. The comedic duo were both named cowriters on the long-running sketch show in 2017. (Jost, who joined the series as a writer in 2005, also served as one of SNL’s cohead writers from 2012 to 2015).

While fans will have to wait until September to see Jost and Che host the Emmys, there are still three episodes of season 43 of SNL set to air in May. The remaining guest hosts include Donald Glover, Amy Schumer and Tina Fey.

Variety was first to report the news that Jost and Che are set to host the award ceremony.

The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

