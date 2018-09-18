Not everyone can take home the Emmy! While many shows and stars got their moment to shine during the Monday, September 17, Emmy Awards, the Television Academy’s choices may have upset a few. Here are the biggest snubs of the night:

The Handmaid’s Tale

While last year’s Emmys were a big one for The Handmaid’s Tale, this year, the show fell flat. Elisabeth Moss shockingly lost to The Crown’s Claire Foy while Joseph Fiennes lost to Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage. Yvonne Strahovsi, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress but Westworld’s Thandie Newton took the W.

Atlanta

While it was quite a delight to see Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sweep in the comedy categories, it was quite shocking that Atlanta was shut out.

Keri Russell

While the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama was stacked with talented women, it was quite surprising that Foy won over Keri Russell, who many expected to be honored for her final season of The Americans. Her longtime love and costar Matthew Rhys took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for the series.

Sandra Oh

As stated above, it was a tough category, but many hoped that Sandra Oh would take home the award for her role in Killing Eve, in which she’d become the first actress of Asian descent to win the award. She was nominated for five years in the supporting category for her role as Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy but never won.

This Is Us

While it was so nice to see Matthew Rhys finally take home his Emmy for his incredible work in The Americans, it was tough seeing both Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia without awards. The NBC series also lost to Game of Thrones in the Outstanding Drama category. (This may also be a good time to bring up that somehow, Mandy Moore didn’t even earn a nod for her emotional second season.)

Tell Us: What snub surprised you the most at the 2018 Emmys?

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast “On The List” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!