Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias Falls in Love with Miranda Lambert on New Track ‘Space in my Heart’

By
Alan Silfen Photography

Enrique Iglesias has gone country. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winning pop star has released “Space in my Heart” with Miranda Lambert.

The sweet guitar ballad is a pared down change of pace for the global icon, but one that lent itself beautifully to Lambert’s voice.

“I wrote this song several years ago, and it is a hypnotic story that captures the tentative first steps of a budding love affair,” Iglesias said of the song. “Being able to have Miranda as part of it made this the right time to release it.”

The duo teased the track on social media last week, with Lambert saying “Texas meets Spain! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one.”

The song’s lyrics perfectly capture the early days of a romance, with Iglesias and Lambert exchanging verses about the nerves and excitement of a new love.

“Hey, tell me what I gotta say, a pickup line, a simple phrase, just to make you wanna stay,” Iglesias says in the track’s opening line.

“You know I won’t say too much too soon, cause that’s not what you’re supposed to do, and with you I’m making no mistakes,” Lambert answers before the two voices combine in harmony on the chorus.

“You don’t love me yet but I know you will. If you only felt half of what I feel. If you ever go I will never change. There’s a space in my heart and it’s just your shape.”

Iglesias says he knew Grammy, ACM and CMA-winning Lambert’s country stylings were the missing piece to the song.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Miranda and she was the first one that came to my mind for this song,” he said. “I decided to reach out and send her the track and the rest just fell into place.”

Iglesias seems to be in his duets era, having released “Fría” with Cuban artist Yotuel, the lead singer of the Latin Grammy Award-winning, Platinum album-selling group Orishas.

Both songs will be featured on Iglesias’ upcoming album, Final (Vol.2), the followup to 2021’s Final (Vol.1).

“[It] is coming very soon,” he said “It’s an album that I’m very proud of and I can’t wait to share it with my fans. It has some great collaborations with some incredible artists that I admire.”

In the meantime, he continues to tour alongside Pitbull and Ricky Martin on their wildly successful Trilogy Tour through March.

“We are on the final leg of an amazing tour that I’ve shared with two incredible artists,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing all my fans and giving them a great show.”

