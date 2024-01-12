ESPN apologized and returned several Emmys after it was discovered that the organization used fake names to gather more awards.

“Some members of our team were clearly wrong in submitting certain names that may go back to 1997 in Emmy categories where they were not eligible for recognition or statuettes,” read a statement put out by ESPN on Friday, January 12. “This was a misguided attempt to recognize on-air individuals who were important members of our production team.”

The statement continued: “Once current leadership was made aware, we apologized to NATAS for violating guidelines and worked closely with them to completely overhaul our submission process to safeguard against anything like this happening again.”

The Athletic broke the story on Thursday, January 11, when the outlet reported that ESPN was given several Emmys using fictitious names. The exposé claimed that broadcasters had the trophies re-engraved and then handed them out to the personalities who had been ineligible to receive them.

Some of the broadcasters who received the counterfeit prizes included College GameDay panelists Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard. ESPN allegedly submitted fake names with the same initials as the on-air hosts as associate producers of the show. The commentators were allegedly not aware of the behind-the-scenes scandal. None of the men have publicly addressed the scandal.

According to the Athletic, on-air talent could not be included in the Emmy category of outstanding weekly studio show but could be up for individual awards. The award show’s rule was made to prevent “double dipping” in categories. The outlet reported that the identity of the creator of the scheme is unknown at this time.

After news broke of the scandal, ESPN began its own investigation and hired an outside firm to “conduct a full and thorough investigation,” per CNN. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released a statement.

“When brought to the attention of ESPN senior management, the network took steps to take responsibility for the actions of its personnel, to investigate thoroughly, and to course correct,” a NATAS spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Thursday, January 11. “These steps have included the return by ESPN of statuettes issued to fictitious individuals and commitments to implement further internal accountability and procedural changes at the network.”

College GameDay has been an ESPN staple since its premiere in 1987. The series is a pregame show for the network’s coverage during college football season. In addition to the three hosts who were named in the scandal, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel, Jen Lada and other sports commentators have been on the panel. CollegeGame Day has won eight Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Show.